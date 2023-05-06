ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed at a bar on Cherokee Street Friday night just as weekend Cinco de Mayo celebrations were beginning in the popular business district known for its Mexican restaurants.

The shooting occurred at the Exotic Bar and Grill at 2837 Cherokee Street. The bar had been advertising a Cinco de Mayo party on its Facebook page.

Police said they arrived at 10 p.m. and found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his thigh and elbow. Officers applied a tourniquet and he was taken to the hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition.

People told police that two other shooting victims had already been taken to the hospital. Both men, one in his 20s and one in his 40s, were later pronounced dead at the hospital. A 24-year-old woman who told police she was in the area of Cherokee street was also grazed by a gunshot in the foot.

Police said Saturday they had no suspects and were still piecing together what led up to the shooting.

Exotic Bar opened in the summer of 2021. In January, the business said on their Facebook page it would stop allowing anyone under 24 years old into the bar to order food or drinks.