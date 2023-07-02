ST. LOUIS — Two men were found shot to death in an apartment in the Columbus Square neighborhood Saturday evening.

St. Louis police said they responded to a call around 7;45 p.m. in the 700 block of Carr Street, just north of downtown, and found the bodies of two men, 24 and 26 years old. Ballistic evidence was also found in the apartment.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.