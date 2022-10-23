Two killed in crash on I-70 in St. Charles County; driver arrested

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DWI after a man and woman were killed early Sunday in a two-car crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

Steven Anderson, 59, and Kristi Anderson, 61, both of West Des Moines, Iowa, were killed about 2:20 a.m. on I-70 westbound east of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard.

The crash happened when a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was too closely following the Toyota Prius driven by Steve Anderson in a “careless and imprudent manner,” according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles swerved off the road and into an embankment. Both Steven and Kristi Anderson were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car, according to the Highway Patrol.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Corvette, a 55-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, was not listed as injured by the highway patrol. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI causing death, according to a patrol report.

The man was booked into the St. Charles County jail about an hour after the crash as troopers continued to investigate. The jail said he was released early Monday; no charges had been filed. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying him because he has not been charged.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday that the man was released from jail without charges because prosecutors are waiting for results of the toxicology tests and a completed crash investigation.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.