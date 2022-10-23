Two killed in crash on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST CHARLES COUNTY — A man and woman were killed early Sunday in a two-car crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

Steven Anderson, 59, and Kristi Anderson, 61, both of West Des Moines, Iowa, were killed about 2:20 a.m. on I-70 westbound east of Lake Saint Louis Boulevard.

The crash happened when a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was too closely following the Toyota Prius driven by Steve Anderson in a “careless and imprudent manner,” according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles swerved off the road and into an embankment. Both Steven and Kristi Anderson were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car, according to the Highway Patrol.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Corvette was not listed as injured by the highway patrol.