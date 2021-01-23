Two killed in Friday night crash on Interstate 270

DES PERES — Two people from Collinsville were killed late Friday night in a crash on Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old St. Louis area man was driving south on Interstate 270 in a "reckless manner" and struck another car, which ran off the highway and hit a tree.
Natalia Trigg, 33, and her passenger Henry Gaston, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene about 11:30 p.m., according to the highway patrol. The driver of the other car was uninjured.
