Two killed in Friday night crash with suspected drunk driver on Interstate 270

DES PERES — Two people from Collinsville were killed late Friday on Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road when another car struck their minivan.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old St. Louis area man was driving south on Interstate 270 in a "careless manner" and struck the minivan, which ran off the highway and hit a tree. The driver of the car was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Natalia Trigg, 33, and her passenger Henry Gaston, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene about 11:30 p.m., according to the highway patrol.
