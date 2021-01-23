 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two killed in Friday night crash with suspected drunk driver on Interstate 270
0 comments

Two killed in Friday night crash with suspected drunk driver on Interstate 270

{{featured_button_text}}

DES PERES — Two people from Collinsville were killed late Friday on Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road when another car struck their minivan. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old St. Louis area man was driving south on Interstate 270 in a "careless manner" and struck the minivan, which ran off the highway and hit a tree. The driver of the car was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Natalia Trigg, 33, and her passenger Henry Gaston, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene about 11:30 p.m., according to the highway patrol.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports