Two killed in Friday night crash with suspected drunk driver on Interstate 270

DES PERES — Two people from Collinsville were killed late Friday on Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road when another car struck their minivan.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old St. Louis area man was driving south on Interstate 270 in a "careless manner" and struck the minivan, which ran off the highway and hit a tree. The driver of the car was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.