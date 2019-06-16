MONTGOMERY COUNTY • Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Interstate 55 that also injured several other people, according to the Illinois State Police.
Dannean Royston, 36, of St. Louis and Cheryl True, 54, of Maryville were both killed when their cars collided in the southbound lanes of the highway at about 12:32 a.m.
True was traveling southbound in a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 55 at mile marker 73 when her car collided with Royston's Chevrolet Cruz, which was driving northbound on the wrong side of the road. The Nissan spun and side swiped an 18-wheeler and a Kia Sorento. All four vehicles involved in the crash came to a stop, but then a Megabus filled with 54 passengers slammed into the Nissan.
True and Royston were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Illinois State Police. The 60-year-old Megabus driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and five bus passengers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.