Two killed in high-speed crash near Gravois Road and Interstate 55

ST. LOUIS — A Mercedes struck a Honda Accord so hard Sunday morning that it split the Honda in two pieces and killed two people, officials said.

The 2021 Mercedes was traveling east on Gravois Road at a high rate of speed around 12:30 a.m., when it T-boned the oncoming Honda as it made a left turn to get on Interstate 55.

The 2016 Honda split in two. The Mercedes vaulted into the air and ended up on its roof in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a preliminary report by St. Louis police.

The driver of the Mercedes and a passenger in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages have not been released. The 26-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital.

