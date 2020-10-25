 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two killed in Jennings house fire
0 comments

Two killed in Jennings house fire

Subscribe for $1 a month

JENNINGS — An 86-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man died in a house fire that began Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Two others escaped the blaze.

St. Louis County police responded to the fire at about 2:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Clifton Avenue. Firefighters with the Riverview Fire Protection District extinguished the flames at the single- family home.

A man and woman were able to escape, but the woman broke her leg when she jumped from a second-floor window. She has been taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit. The county police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is also investigating.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports