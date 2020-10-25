Two killed in Jennings house fire

JENNINGS — An 86-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man died in a house fire that began Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Two others escaped the blaze.

St. Louis County police responded to the fire at about 2:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Clifton Avenue. Firefighters with the Riverview Fire Protection District extinguished the flames at the single- family home.

A man and woman were able to escape, but the woman broke her leg when she jumped from a second-floor window. She has been taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit. The county police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is also investigating.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.