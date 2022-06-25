Two killed in Pine Lawn; Major Case Squad investigating

PINE LAWN — Two men were shot to death in Pine Lawn Friday night.
North County Police Cooperative officers found the men in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:15 p.m. They were later pronounced dead.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the incident. They are looking for a vehicle of interest, a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger with custom wheels and a red pinstripe on the side.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
