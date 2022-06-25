 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed in Pine Lawn; Major Case Squad investigating

Vehicle of interest

Police are looking for information about this car, a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger with custom wheels and a red pinstripe on the side. The squad is investigating a double homicide in Pine Lawn on June 24, 2022. Photo provided by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

PINE LAWN — Two men were shot to death in Pine Lawn Friday night.

North County Police Cooperative officers found the men in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:15 p.m. They were later pronounced dead.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the incident. They are looking for a vehicle of interest, a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger with custom wheels and a red pinstripe on the side.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

