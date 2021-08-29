Two killed in wrong-way crash in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — The drivers of two cars died Sunday morning when one of them entered the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 going the wrong way and struck the other's car head-on, police said.
The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Sunday on I-44 near South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis, police said.
Police provided no other information about the crash.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
