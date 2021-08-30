 Skip to main content
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis
UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — The drivers of two cars died Sunday morning when one of them entered the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 going the wrong way and struck the other's car head-on, police said.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Sunday on I-44 near South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis, police said.

A woman driving a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was heading east in the westbound lanes, police said. She struck a 2014 Kia Sorento head-on, just before the Grand overpass. 

The woman in the pickup died at the scene. The other driver, also a woman, died at a hospital.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

