Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. with additional details from police.
ST. LOUIS — The drivers of two cars died Sunday morning when one of them entered the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 going the wrong way and struck the other's car head-on, police said.
The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Sunday on I-44 near South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis, police said.
A woman driving a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was heading east in the westbound lanes, police said. She struck a 2014 Kia Sorento head-on, just before the Grand overpass.
The woman in the pickup died at the scene. The other driver, also a woman, died at a hospital.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
