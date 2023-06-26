ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and another was injured Monday night in a shooting near a popular entertainment district in south St. Louis.

A man and two women were shot just after 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, near The Grove district in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

A man and one of the women were pronounced dead at a hospital. The other woman was conscious and breathing, police said.

The shooting was about a quarter-mile from a stabbing that happened early Sunday in The Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue that's home to bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

No other information was immediately available.

Updated at 10:05 p.m.