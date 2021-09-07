Two killed when motorcycle collides with parked car, pedestrian in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed Sunday night after a motorcycle smashed into the back of a parked car, police said.

A man was standing behind a Chevrolet Cruz parked in the 5000 block of Kensington Avenue after 9 p.m. when a man riding a 2005 Honda motorcycle smashed into the back of the car, also hitting the man.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male standing outside was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian had been identified by police. The investigation is continuing.

