Two local women among three dead when truck swerves to avoid animal on I-55

SCOTT COUNTY — Three people, including two St. Louis-area women, were killed in an accident on Interstate 55 Saturday.

Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, was driving with five passengers in a Ford F-150 pickup truck north on the highway around 7 p.m. She swerved to avoid hitting an animal, Missouri Highway Patrol said, but ran off the road and the truck hit a tree.

Smith died at the scene, along with Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Illinois, and 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco, of Ste. Genevieve. Injured were: Grace Makowski of St. Louis, Katherine Nations of Chesterfield, and Maria Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve. Troopers said five of the people in the truck were wearing seat belts; it was unknown if Smith was wearing her seat belt. 

