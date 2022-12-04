Two local women killed in southeast Missouri crash

Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, was driving with five passengers in a Ford F-150 pickup truck north on the highway around 7 p.m. She swerved to avoid hitting an animal, Missouri Highway Patrol said, but ran off the road and the truck hit a tree.

Smith died at the scene, along with Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Illinois, and 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco, of Ste. Genevieve. Injured were: Grace Makowski of St. Louis, Katherine Nations of Chesterfield, and Maria Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve. Troopers said five of the people in the truck were wearing seat belts; it was unknown if Smith was wearing her seat belt.