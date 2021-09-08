Two men accused in St. Louis of $1.2 million romance scam

Rotimi Oladimeji and Olumide Akinrinmade pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday after being indicted July 28 and arrested Aug. 9 in Texas. Akinrinmade is facing four mail fraud charges and a mail fraud conspiracy charge. Oladimeji is facing those charges as well as four wire fraud charges and an aggravated identity theft charge.

Prosecutors say the woman began communicating with Oladimeji on an online dating site in October 2019. Oladimeji was pretending to be a businessman by employing a fictitious background, someone else's photo and a fake LinkedIn profile, prosecutors said. Oladimeji then claimed to need help while traveling in the United Arab Emirates, and had the woman electronically transfer funds to banks in Saudi Arabia and send cash via Federal Express to Akinrinmade’s home in Texas. Between Oct. 23, 2019 and April 26, 2020, the woman sent $1.2 million that was deposited into accounts opened by Oladimeji, Akinrinmade and others, said prosecutors with the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Missouri.