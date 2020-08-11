Two men argued over parking on a St. Louis street. Police said then one man killed the other

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Monday with fatally shooting an unarmed man after a squabble over street parking, then returning to try to kill the man's wife in her home.

Troy W. Jackson Jr., 28, of the 4700 block of Leduc Street, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 16 killing of Jermane Hicks.

Jackson fatally shot Hicks after an argument over street parking in the 4700 block of Leduc Street, charges say. He and Jackson lived in the same block.

Hicks' wife, 46, who was inside her home at the time, saw Jackson shoot her husband and came outside to confront Jackson, charges say. Jackson initially fled through a gangway next to her home but then returned, barged through the front door and fired shots at her inside her home. He missed and eventually exhausted all of the rounds in his gun before fleeing.

Surveillance video from the Hicks' home showed Jackson enter the home, struggle with Hicks' wife and fire a shot in the living room.

Jackson was ordered held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

