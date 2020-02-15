Two men arrested after getaway driver hits police officer with car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Trying to use counterfeit bills to pay for a purchase at an auto parts store in St. Louis County ended badly for two men, authorities said.

Especially, police said, when the getaway car hit a police officer.

Cory Clasen, 25, is accused of trying to use counterfeit money to pay for a part at an auto parts store on Tuesday. Employees attempted to confront Clasen, according to charging documents, and were able to convince him to leave the counterfeit currency at the store.

Clasen left, realized he left a legitimate bill in the stack at the store, and called the store to inform employees he wanted the money back. He returned to claim it and was met by North County Police Cooperative officers.

When informed he was under arrest, Clasen ran. Police gave chase and captured him on foot. He was charged with forgery and resisting arrest while creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to a person.

Before Clasen was arrested, he tried to get into a car driven by Dennis Vehlewald, 22. Vehlewald allegedly used the car to strike one of the police officers chasing Clasen.