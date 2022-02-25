Two men arrested in shooting death of North County man

A North County man and a California resident were charged Friday with shooting and killing a 24-year-old in University City.
Police say North County resident Nathanael Brown-Shatto, 19, and Carlos Castellanos Jr., 20, of Fairfield, California, shot and killed Harvey Holloway III on Feb. 19 in the 7800 block of Birchmont Drive.
An 18-year-old also injured during the shooting remains in critical condition, according to police.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday charged each man with first-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Both men’s bonds were set at $1,000,000 each and they both remain in jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-