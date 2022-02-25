 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two men arrested in shooting death of North County man

A North County man and a California resident were charged Friday with shooting and killing a 24-year-old in University City.

Police say North County resident Nathanael Brown-Shatto, 19, and Carlos Castellanos Jr., 20, of Fairfield, California, shot and killed Harvey Holloway III on Feb. 19 in the 7800 block of Birchmont Drive.

Nathanael Brown-Shatto

An 18-year-old also injured during the shooting remains in critical condition, according to police.

Carlos Castellanos Jr.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday charged each man with first-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Both men’s bonds were set at $1,000,000 each and they both remain in jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News