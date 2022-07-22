Two men charged in attack of jail guard at City Justice Center in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were charged this week in an attack of a guard at the City Justice Center last month.

James B. Brison, 40, of the 700 block of Prigge Meadows Court in unincorporated St. Louis County, and Marcus Ausler, 32, of the 800 block of Wall Street, each was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Brison also was charged with a count of delivering a weapon to a jail.

Brison and Ausler attacked a corrections officer on June 24 at the city's downtown jail, charges said. Brison exited a housing unit and began punching the guard, and Ausler joined in the fight.

The 36-year-old guard suffered a broken hand, stab wounds to his head, face, arms and lip, charges said.

Surveillance video of the attack showed Brison with an "improvised sharp spike" with apparent blood stains, charges said.

Police said the attack was at 11:12 a.m. on June 24.

Ausler was convicted in May in a 2018 homicide in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood and was being held at the jail for sentencing. He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Brison was being held on charges of domestic assault, unlawful gun and drug possession and armed criminal action.

At the end of May, the city moved all remaining inmates held at the city’s Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse, to the downtown jail.

The jail has a history of disturbances, including at least a half-dozen over an eight-month period that began in late 2020. City officials said in early May that they had completed $7 million in upgrades and repairs at the jail, including replacing faulty cell locks that allowed several uprisings and protests in the facility last year.