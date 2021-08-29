Two men charged in deadly bank robbery in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men were charged Sunday in federal court in an East St. Louis bank robbery Friday that left a security guard dead.
Jaylan D. Quinn, 22, was charged with bank robbery resulting in death and Andrew Brinkley, 19, was charged with bank robbery. The charges stem from the robbery about 4:50 p.m. Friday of a First Bank at 350 Riverpark Drive in which a security guard, Ted Horn, 56, was shot to death.
Charges say the men wore masks as they entered the bank and handed a teller a note that said "I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE."
The teller complied and as the men left, a security guard in uniform tried to stop them and one of the robbers shot Horn with a semiautomatic 9mm pistol. Authorities said Brinkley fled but Quinn shot Horn in the head.
The men drove off in a white Lexus, authorities said.
According to charges, Brinkley's father told authorities that his son resembled one of the men pictured in bank surveillance images that were distributed to news media after the robbery. Brinkley's father told authorities he tried to persuade his son to surrender but that Brinkley denied he was one of the robbers.
On Saturday, investigators went to Brinkley's apartment in the 1900 block of North 13th Street in St. Louis where investigators arrested Brinkley and Quinn and searched the apartment, charges said. Inside, investigators found a 9mm pistol and ammunition and a white hairnet authorities belive Brinkley wore during the bank robbery. Police also found marked bills in Quinn's wallet that matched those taken in the robbery.
Quinn admitted robbing the bank and shooting the security guard, charges said. Brinkley admitted driving the Lexus to the bank and handing the teller the note demanding money. He said he was running out of the bank when he heard a gunshot, believing the guard had shot Quinn.
The bank reported a loss of $1,140 during the robbery, charges said.
Authorities also said Quinn and Brinkley were refused entry to the Busey Bank in Fairmont City on Thursday and Friday because of "suspicious behavior."
Quinn has a pending charge in St. Louis County of trying to carjack a woman using a BB gun in the Sam's Club parking lot in Maplewood. According to online court records, he was released from jail March 17 after posting bail, which Judge John Newsham reduced from $10,000 cash to $5,000 and allowed Quinn to post 10% of that to secure his release. The judge also imposed several conditions including no alcohol, GPS monitoring and no weapons.