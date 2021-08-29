Two men charged in deadly bank robbery in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis men were charged Sunday in federal court in an East St. Louis bank robbery Friday that left a security guard dead.

Jaylan D. Quinn, 22, was charged with bank robbery resulting in death and Andrew Brinkley, 19, was charged with bank robbery. The charges stem from the robbery about 4:50 p.m. Friday of a First Bank at 350 Riverpark Drive in which a security guard, Ted Horn, 56, was shot to death.

Charges say the men wore masks as they entered the bank and handed a teller a note that said "I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE."

The teller complied and as the men left, a security guard in uniform tried to stop them and one of the robbers shot Horn with a semiautomatic 9mm pistol. Authorities said Brinkley fled but Quinn shot Horn in the head.

The men drove off in a white Lexus, authorities said.

According to charges, Brinkley's father told authorities that his son resembled one of the men pictured in bank surveillance images that were distributed to news media after the robbery. Brinkley's father told authorities he tried to persuade his son to surrender but that Brinkley denied he was one of the robbers.