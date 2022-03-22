Two men charged in drug-related death of 13-year-old in Washington, Mo.

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two men have been charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a 13-year-old during a sleepover in Washington, Missouri, in August, police said.

Thomas R. Noonan, of Washington, and a second man each were charged this month with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury, the Washington Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the second man because the charges against him have not shown up in Case.net, Missouri's online court records system.

The charges stem from the Aug. 29 death of Zackary A. Foster, a Washington teen who had spent the night at the home of a 12-year-old friend in the 600 block of West Seventh Street in August.

Police said the two boys experimented with drugs found at the home. Around 9 a.m. the next day, Zackary was found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom. The 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were taken into protective custody and to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Three adults — the two men and a 46-year-old woman — live in the home, police said. Two of them, Noonan, 62, and a 59-year-old man were charged and are in custody, police said. Bond for both was set at $250,000.

Additional charges are possible in the case, police said.