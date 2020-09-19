Two men charged in May 2019 shooting near MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS — Two men were charged this week in a shooting in May 2019 outside the MetroLink station at the Delmar Loop.

Joseph Carlson, 22, of the 2000 block of Raft Drive in Hanley Hills, and Joseph Scott, 20, of the 6500 block of Joseph Avenue in Pagedale, each were charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Carlson and Scott are brothers who brought guns to the MetroLink station about 8:40 p.m. and were accompanied by their younger sister, charges say. The men started shooting in the 700 block of Des Peres Avenue over what a witness told police stemmed from fights earlier at the station.

Police found a Facebook video of some of the fighting that showed fighting and that Scott's sister "was the agitator," charges say. Gunfire erupted and a then-23-year-old woman sitting on a nearby bench was struck in the leg.