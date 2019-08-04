ROCK HILL — Two men were charged with murder Saturday after a shooting in Rock Hill Friday night left a 35-year-old Hazelwood man dead.
Rock Hill police were called about 10 p.m. to the Stanford Place Apartments in the 1000 block of Rariton Drive, and found Ashland Tate, 35, on the ground next to a car in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died later that night.
On the scene, police found Rayshaun McDonald, 25, who lives in the complex, next to Tate and Themon Ryan, 32, of the 100 block of Merryfield Circle in St. Charles, sitting in the car nearby, court documents state.
Police also found a 9mm shell casing in the car where Ryan was sitting along with a blood stain and evidence of a gunshot through the passenger seat, according to charging documents. Police also found a 9 mm gun in an apartment rented by McDonald, the documents say.
Both McDonald and Ryan were charged Saturday with one count of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Both had bail set at $75,000, cash only.
The homicide investigation is being led by St. Louis County police.
Police ask anyone with information on the crime to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, police say to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information on the shooting.