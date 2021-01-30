Two men charged in shooting, killing St. Louis woman in front of her newborn baby in November

Police have arrested two men who face murder and other charges related to the homicide of a woman with a newborn baby in St. Louis in November.

Steven Washington and Deyontez Huntley, both 19, were accused of shooting and killing Joyce Freeman, 20, of the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, on the morning of Nov. 23.

Police said they found Freeman shot inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Broadway. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

On Jan. 22, prosecutors also charged Eric Williams, 17, with first degree murder and other charges related to her death.

Huntley, of the 5400 block of Virginia Avenue, and Washington, of the 7300 block of Michigan Avenue, each face charges of first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents in Williams’ case say Freeman was with her boyfriend while she put her four-day-old son in a vehicle for a doctor’s appointment. Someone in a passing Nissan Sentra fired shots at them, and she and her boyfriend headed down Broadway when the Nissan passed them with two people hanging out of the passenger side.

Authorities have not discussed a motive in the murder.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.