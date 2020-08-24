Two men critically hurt after shooting each other in downtown St. Louis; Marriott garage hit by gunfire

UPDATED 11 a.m. with additional detail about robbery, windows hit; arrest totals from weekend

ST. LOUIS – Two men were critically injured in a shootout in downtown early Monday that also sprayed bullets at the Marriott garage, shattering windows. The shooting began when one man tried to rob the other, police said.

The shooting was about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Downtown was depicted in the Post-Dispatch on Sunday as transforming into a near Wild West on many weekend nights during the summer.

Early Monday, a 35-year-old man had been walking in the 400 block of North Ninth Street when a man in an SUV stepped out of the vehicle and tried to rob him at gunpoint, police Officer Michelle Woodling said. The man in the SUV began shooting at the pedestrian, who pulled his own gun and returned fire. The SUV occupant was hit and drove away.

The pedestrian was shot in the leg and found near North Ninth Street and Washington Avenue.