Two men critically hurt after shooting each other in downtown St. Louis; Marriott garage hit by gunfire

UPDATED 11 a.m. with additional detail about robbery, windows hit
ST. LOUIS – Two men were critically injured in a shootout in downtown early Monday that also sprayed bullets at the Marriott garage, shattering windows. The shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt, police said.
A 35-year-old man had been walking in the 400 block of North Ninth Street when a man in an SUV stepped out of the vehicle and tried to rob him at gunpoint, police Officer Michelle Woodling said. The man in the SUV began shooting at the pedestrian, who pulled his own gun and returned fire. The SUV occupant was hit and drove away.
The pedestrian was shot in the leg and found near North Ninth Street and Washington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
As police investigated that scene, they were told that a second shooting victim was found a few blocks away -- inside an SUV near Lumiere Place Boulevard and Carr street. He had been shot in the leg and groin. Police said they don't know who the second victim is.
Both men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The incident is being labeled a first-degree robbery and drug case. After the victims were sent to the hospital, police recovered what they think are narcotics but are waiting for confirmation from a lab, Woodling said.
Several windows at the Marriott garage were damaged by gunfire, police said. The garage is at 419 North Ninth Street. It's called the Marriott garage, but the Courtyard Marriott doesn't own or operate the garage, said the hotel's general manager. He said guests can self-park there.
A garage employee Monday said bullets shattered windows and glass doors at the garage. By 10 a.m., the damaged portions had been boarded up.
No one was hurt by the stray bullets.
The double shooting comes days after St. Louis erected barricades along stretches of Washington Avenue to cut down on speeding and aggressive driving.
Downtown was depicted in the Post-Dispatch on Sunday as transforming into a near Wild West on weekends night during the summer. Crime has surged this summer in the Downtown neighborhood. Violent crime in downtown reached record or near-record levels in June and July, with 114 assaults happening in June. That’s higher than the last eight Junes in downtown combined.
Over the weekend downtown, a man was shot in knee, another man was robbed and a third person was carjacked in downtown St. Louis.
Some residents and property owners complain that what they perceive as lawlessness downtown is getting worse. Police say June and July were bad, fueled in part by civil unrest, but they see crime reaching a plateau and hope statistics for the full month of August are better.
St. Louis police said civil unrest in June played a role in the spike of assaults especially.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to put the time closer to 1:30 a.m.; an earlier police summary of the incident used a different time.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.