Two men critically hurt after shooting each other in downtown St. Louis; Marriott garage hit by gunfire

UPDATED 11 a.m. with additional detail about robbery, windows hit

ST. LOUIS – Two men were critically injured in a shootout in downtown early Monday that also sprayed bullets at the Marriott garage, shattering windows. The shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt, police said.

A 35-year-old man had been walking in the 400 block of North Ninth Street when a man in an SUV stepped out of the vehicle and tried to rob him at gunpoint, police Officer Michelle Woodling said. The man in the SUV began shooting at the pedestrian, who pulled his own gun and returned fire. The SUV occupant was hit and drove away.

The pedestrian was shot in the leg and found near North Ninth Street and Washington Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

As police investigated that scene, they were told that a second shooting victim was found a few blocks away -- inside an SUV near Lumiere Place Boulevard and Carr street. He had been shot in the leg and groin. Police said they don't know who the second victim is.

Both men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.