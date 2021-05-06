 Skip to main content
Two men dead after shooting in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two men died Thursday evening after a shooting in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court. 

As officers responded to the scene, they heard more gunshots inside the building. The St. Louis County Tactical Unit entered the apartment, where they found two unidentified men shot dead, police say. 

In October, another man was killed in a double shooting in the same block. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call 636-529-8210. Those who wish to be anonymous and potentially receive an award can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-37-8477.

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
Sports