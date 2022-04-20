 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide outside Wildwood bar

Two men died in an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday night outside a bar in Wildwood.

St. Louis County said the men were shot at Larry's Tavern, 16833 Manchester Road. Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The names and ages of the men who died have not been released.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police said the men got into a fight on the parking lot there. One man shot the other, then himself, Panus said. They both died at the scene.

The tavern is in the Grover neighborhood of Wildwood. Detectives were still there just before sunup Wednesday. Police ask that anyone with information call 636-529-8210.

