Two men fatally struck in Bridgeton while standing next to truck on I-270
BRIDGETON — Two men were hit and killed as they stood next to a tractor-trailer Tuesday night on Interstate 270.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victims as Joseph J. Dunn, 49, of Wentzville, and Gary M. Grier, 69, of Hazelwood.

They were fatally struck about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-270 between St. Charles Rock Road and Highway 370.

The patrol said the men were standing next to a 2014 Volvo Conventional truck that was on the right shoulder and partly blocking a lane. Dunn and Grier were to the left of the truck.

The patrol said a northbound SUV, a 2018 Chevrolet Trax, hit the back of the truck's trailer, then hit the two men.

Clinton F. Britton, the SUV's driver, is a 41-year-old man from the St. Louis area. He suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.

Grier died at the scene. Dunn was taken by ambulance to SSM Health DePaul Hospital-St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

