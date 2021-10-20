 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men found dead inside a car in north St. Louis
0 comments

Two men found dead inside a car in north St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead of possible gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue, police said.

Police responded to a call for suspicious occupants of a vehicle at 1:43 p.m. and found the two men. The scene is in the vicinity of the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: MidAmerica Airport: Boondoggle or critical infrastructure?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News