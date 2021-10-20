Two men found dead inside a car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead of possible gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue, police said.
Police responded to a call for suspicious occupants of a vehicle at 1:43 p.m. and found the two men. The scene is in the vicinity of the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today