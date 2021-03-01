Two men found hiding in Maplewood creek charged with vehicle hijacking

MAPLEWOOD — Police arrested two men hiding in a creek after they allegedly used a BB gun to try to carjack a woman on the Sam's Club parking lot, according to charges filed Monday.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Zachariah Allen, 22, and Jaylan Quinn, 21, with vehicle hijacking, a felony. In Missouri, the crime of vehicle hijacking happens when someone uses physical force, or the threat of physical force, to steal -- or even try to steal -- a vehicle.

A 63-year-old woman from west St. Louis County was sitting in a 2018 Kia Stinger on the Sam's parking lot in Maplewood about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. Her car doors were locked. Allen and Quinn approached the woman -- one on the driver's side and one from the passenger side, said Maplewood Police Chief Steve Kruse.

Allen used what appeared to be a gun to tap on the car window, police said. The woman got scared and drove off, police said. The store is at 2100 Maplewood Commons Drive. The men were gone when police arrived.

Maplewood police Officer Ellie Jablonowski soon found Allen hiding in a wooded area and a creek near South Hanley Road and Manchester Avenue. Maplewood Cpl. Cory Younger found Quinn in a culvert, Kruse said. The officers also found a satchel about 100 feet away with a BB gun inside, Kruse said.