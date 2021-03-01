 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men found hiding in Maplewood creek charged with vehicle hijacking
0 comments

Two men found hiding in Maplewood creek charged with vehicle hijacking

{{featured_button_text}}
Two men charged in Maplewood attempted carjacking

Zachariah Allen (left) and Jaylan Quinn 

MAPLEWOOD — Police arrested two men hiding in a creek after they allegedly used a BB gun to try to carjack a woman on the Sam's Club parking lot, according to charges filed Monday.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Zachariah Allen, 22, and Jaylan Quinn, 21, with vehicle hijacking, a felony. In Missouri, the crime of vehicle hijacking happens when someone uses physical force, or the threat of physical force, to steal -- or even try to steal -- a vehicle.

A 63-year-old woman from west St. Louis County was sitting in a 2018 Kia Stinger on the Sam's parking lot in Maplewood about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. Her car doors were locked. Allen and Quinn approached the woman -- one on the driver's side and one from the passenger side, said Maplewood Police Chief Steve Kruse.

Allen used what appeared to be a gun to tap on the car window, police said. The woman got scared and drove off, police said. The store is at 2100 Maplewood Commons Drive. The men were gone when police arrived.

Maplewood police Officer Ellie Jablonowski soon found Allen hiding in a wooded area and a creek near South Hanley Road and Manchester Avenue. Maplewood Cpl. Cory Younger found Quinn in a culvert, Kruse said. The officers also found a satchel about 100 feet away with a BB gun inside, Kruse said.

Court documents say Quinn admitted to officers that he wanted to steal the woman's car, and Allen admitted using what appeared to be a real gun because he wanted to scare the woman. Kruse said the BB gun resembled a semiautomatic firearm.

Allen lives in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge Road. His bail is set at $50,000 cash. Quinn lives in the 1900 block of North 13th Street. His bail is $10,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How to prevent theft from your vehicle

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports