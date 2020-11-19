Two men found slain in College Hill neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The historic homicide tally ratcheted up again on Thursday morning when two men were found slain before sunrise in the College Hill neighborhood.

The men were discovered about 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of De Soto Avenue, police said. One of the men was shot in the head. The other had a chest wound that police suspect was from a bullet.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene. No additional details were released. College Hill had two previous homicides this year. The neighborhood is east of O'Fallon Park and south of Interstate 70. Reported crime there in the past six months is up about 9% compared to the same period a year ago.

St. Louis by Wednesday afternoon had reported 232 homicides in the city so far this year, the highest in 25 years. The historic measure is in homicide rate, based on population.

The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. That means the homicide rate — homicides per 100,000 people — was 69 that year.