Two men get 10-year prison terms in St. Louis for shooting at undercover officers

ST. LOUIS — Two of five men indicted in 2016 in connection with several homicides, shootings and a carjacking have pleaded guilty to charges and received 10-year prison terms for their roles in shooting at undercover police officers.

Nathan Tilson Jr., 27, and Marquise R. Henderson, 32, each pleaded guilty last week to charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. Circuit Judge John Bird accepted Tilson's pleas on Thursday; Circuit Judge David Mason accepted Henderson's pleas on Friday.

The men were tried in December 2019 on several charges including shooting at undercover police officers in February 2016. A jury was deadlocked on counts of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, and acquitted the men of two other counts.