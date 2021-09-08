Two men get 10-year prison terms in St. Louis for shooting at undercover officers

ST. LOUIS — Two of five men indicted in 2016 in connection with several homicides, shootings and a carjacking have pleaded guilty to charges and received 10-year prison terms for their roles in shooting at undercover police officers.
Nathan Tilson Jr., 27, and Marquise R. Henderson, 32, each pleaded guilty last week to charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. Circuit Judge John Bird accepted Tilson's pleas on Thursday; Circuit Judge David Mason accepted Henderson's pleas on Friday.
The men were tried in December 2019 on several charges including shooting at undercover police officers in February 2016. A jury was deadlocked on counts of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, and acquitted the men of two other counts.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office previously dismissed several charges — including three counts of first-degree murder — against Henderson, who was originally accused of fatally shooting Tylan Bogan, 23, and Henry Williams Jr., 24, on Jan 10, 2016. He was also accused of killing Lenny Hogan, 29, on Jan. 18, 2016.
Three other men pleaded guilty in the case. One of them, Marcus T. Jackson, 27, who admitted killing Patrick Hunter Jr., 23, in a heroin-related shooting on Jan. 12, 2016, is awaiting sentencing.