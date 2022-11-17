Two men indicted in murder-for-hire case that implicated former Cure Violence worker

ST. LOUIS — Two men were indicted Wednesday in a murder-for-hire case that already entangled a former employee of St. Louis' Cure Violence program.

Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey, 32, were each indicted in federal court on counts of murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire in the fatal shooting of Titus Armstead.

Armstead, 46, was killed April 21 in north St. Louis' Penrose Park. The murder was part of a scheme "to cover for the robbery of several million dollars worth of cocaine and narcotics proceeds in New Jersey" just a few days before the killing, federal prosecutors allege.

A detention motion claims Armstead was a member of Bradley's drug trafficking network, but Bradley bought him plane tickets to travel from New Jersey to St. Louis "for the sole purpose of him being murdered."

Lindsey is accused of picking up Armstead from the airport and driving him to Penrose Park, where he was shot and killed less than an hour later, prosecutors say in court documents.

Lindsey is also accused of photographing Armstead's body to prove to Bradley he was dead, then instructing a "paramour" to falsely report the car Lindsey had been driving as stolen. Later that night, investigators say, Lindsey received a large cash payment for his role in the killing.

Lindsey and Jerome “Mujaa” Williams, 50, were charged in May with destruction of evidence in the case. They are accused of disposing of Armstead's Social Security card and a cellphone that contained the photo of Armstead’s body and a video clip from the time of his death.

Williams worked for the St. Louis health department in one of the city's signature anti-violence programs, Cure Violence, where he was a Dutchtown "interrupter" — a community member employed to intervene in violent situations before they escalate. He was featured on NBC News in 2021 and quoted in the Post-Dispatch about his work after serving decades in prison.

After charges were filed, FBI agents seized more than $300,000 in cash from Williams' St. Louis apartment in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

Court documents in the earlier case say Armstead sent messages on Facebook saying he was “still alive” after being shot at in New Jersey and planned to travel to St. Louis for safety.

A relative of Armstead told investigators Armstead had no ties to St. Louis and had a history of selling fentanyl.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage, cellphone location data, social media accounts, search warrants, seizures and information from electronic devices serve as evidence in the case.

About two minutes after Armstead was shot, Lindsey called Williams and was spotted driving near where Armstead was killed, authorities told the Post-Dispatch in May.

Williams was recorded on surveillance video leaving his apartment parking garage and discarding something in a utility shaft/storm drain in the 1900 block of St. Charles Street, authorities said. FBI agents searched the shaft on April 28 and found pieces of Armstead’s torn-up Social Security card.

Williams, Lindsey and Bradley all have previous felony convictions.

Bradley was still on federal supervised release from a 2014 federal marijuana trafficking conviction at the time of the killing.

Williams was released on supervision in February 2021 from a 35-year prison sentence for convictions of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. In that case, in June 1990, Williams and two other men took Richard Lee Harris, 21, to East St. Louis, where Harris was found handcuffed and shot to death.

Lindsey has previous convictions for first-degree assault and a felony weapons offense.

The FBI and St. Louis police investigated the murder-for-hire case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Angie Danis and Nathan Chapman are prosecuting the case.