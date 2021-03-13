Two men killed at East St. Louis housing complex

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed early Saturday at an East St. Louis public housing complex, police said.

Illinois State Police were called just after 3 a.m. Saturday to Samuel L. Gompers housing complex at 450 North 6th St.

A 29-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old from Washington Park was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the victims' names, the cause of death or any other information on the killings.

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to contact the Illinois State Police Zone 6 at 618-571-4125 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

