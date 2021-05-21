 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men killed in Cahokia Heights crash
0 comments

Two men killed in Cahokia Heights crash

{{featured_button_text}}

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Two East St. Louis men were killed early Friday in a car wreck in Cahokia Heights, according to the St. Clair County Coroner's Office. 

Andrew Pannell, 26, and Demont Whitby, 25, were pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. at the scene of the crash, at 4500 Lake Drive. 

Messages left with Cahokia police and fire officials for more information about the crash were not returned Friday. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page discusses the importance of coronavirus testing

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports