Two men killed in Cahokia Heights crash

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Two East St. Louis men were killed early Friday in a car wreck in Cahokia Heights, according to the St. Clair County Coroner's Office.
Andrew Pannell, 26, and Demont Whitby, 25, were pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. at the scene of the crash, at 4500 Lake Drive.
Messages left with Cahokia police and fire officials for more information about the crash were not returned Friday.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.