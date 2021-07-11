Two men killed in north St. Louis shooting

Originally published July 10 at 9 p.m. Updated July 11 with information on a second victim.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were gunned down on a sidewalk Saturday night in north St. Louis.

Officers found two men, one in his 20s the other age 65, with gunshot wounds shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of West Florissant and Alice avenues, police said. The scene is in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

The man in his 20s, who police listed Sunday as an unidentified John Doe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 65-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his name to the public.

Homicide investigators were investigating the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

