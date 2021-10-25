Two men killed in separate shootings early Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two men were killed early Monday in two different locations.

The first incident occurred about 12:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of Hadley Street in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Police responded to a "shots fired" call and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident took place just after 12:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Rosalie Street in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood. Kelly Terrell Collier, 49, was found just inside the entrance to an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Collier was homeless.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about either shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.