Two men killed in separate shootings in north St. Louis
Two men killed in separate shootings in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot to death Sunday morning in unrelated incidents in the O'Fallon and Academy neighborhoods, according to St. Louis police. 

About 3:20 a.m., a man arrived to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest. He had been shot in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue, near Carter Avenue, police said. He died at the hospital.

About three hours later, police were called to the 5000 block of Kensington Avenue, near Kingshighway Boulevard. A man in his early 40s had been shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police had no further information Sunday morning.

News