Two men killed overnight Saturday in separate crashes in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed in separate crashes overnight Saturday in the St. Louis region, according to preliminary reports from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

In the first, Micah A. Shurtleff, 45, was driving southbound on St. Mary's Road in Franklin County in a 2007 Dodge Caravan around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when he was hit by an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup.

Police say Andrew T. Barton, 33, of Bourbon, crossed the center of the roadway in the pickup, hitting the van south of Brinkman Road. Officials reported that Shurtleff, 45, of Villa Ridge, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Barton and a passenger with Shurtleff had minor injuries. Both Barton and Shurtleff were wearing seatbelts.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in St. Francois County, Joshua J. Tripp was riding a 2002 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Route O, when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign. Tripp, 26, of Park Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene, west of Hillsboro Road.

