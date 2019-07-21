ST. LOUIS — A 41-year-old man was found dead Sunday in the 2700 block of Union Boulevard with gunshot wounds to his left side, police said.
Police responded to two calls from the Shot Spotter gunshot detection system around 5:15 a.m. and found the man in a parking lot in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The man's name has not been released.
A second homicide was discovered just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Montgomery Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. A man was shot in the head and died at the scene. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.