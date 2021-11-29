Two men, one woman killed in crash on Interstate 270 in Ferguson

FERGUSON — Three people died and four people were injured, including two children, in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 270 in Ferguson.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the dead as Aliyah R. Tatum, Dion Martin and Kenrick G. Smalling. They were in a speeding car that lost control, hit two other vehicles and slid off the highway.

Tatum, 21, was from the Florissant area. Martin and Smalling were both 24 and from the St. Louis area.

The crash occurred at 6:05 p.m. on eastbound I-270, west of West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson.

Three vehicles were heading east on the highway. One of them, a 2008 Lexus IS 250, was traveling too fast for conditions and started to slide, the patrol said. The Lexus hit two the other vehicles, a 2013 Kia Sorento and a 2017 GMC Acadia.

Smalling was driving the Lexus, police said. Tatum and Martin were his passengers.

After hitting the two cars, the Lexus slid off the right side of the highway, started to roll over and struck a chain-link fence.

Smalling died at the scene; Tatum was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where she died. Martin died later at Christian Hospital Northeast. None was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.