Two men rob office of violence prevention program, police say

ST. LOUIS — Two men robbed the office of a violence prevention program Friday night, according to police.
A 55-year-old employee was sitting at his desk around 11:30 p.m. in the Cure Violence office near Natural Bridge and Belt avenues, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He heard the front door open and the two suspects entered his office and pointed handguns at him. They took his wallet and ran out, then fled in a silver Buick LaCrosse.
Cure Violence is a publicly funded program that attempts to reduce violent crime by treating it as an epidemic. It employs people from within neighborhoods to address violence in their communities.
People are also reading…
The police department said it is investigating.