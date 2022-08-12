Two men shot and killed in Carondelet. 'Then he kind of backed up and stopped,' says one witness

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Friday morning in the front yard of a home in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood, police said.
Police were called at around 11:45 a.m. to the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, north of Carondelet Park at the southern end of the city, according to St. Louis homicide commander Lt. Jesse Harris.
Harris said no suspects were in custody and investigators didn't know if there was more than one suspect, nor if the two men killed lived at the residence where the shooting happened.
Crestwood resident and handyman Ted Aronski was working outside on his future brother-in-law’s home a few doors down when the shooting happened.
He said there was a lawn service working nearby, so he couldn’t hear what happened prior to shots being fired. "Then, all of a sudden, I hear multiple shots," he said. "I jumped up, leaned against the door, you know, just looking three houses down." He said he heard at least 10 shots.
Aronski then saw a man carrying an assault-style gun run across the street and get into a white car, possibly a Chevrolet Colbolt.
Aronski said he ran down to the street to catch the car's license plate number as the man began to drive off. "Then he kind of backed up and stopped," Aronski said. "And I got scared so I ran into the house."
The man drove off and Aronski called 911.
These two deaths, plus another deadly shooting at Sweet Timez nightclub early Friday morning, brought the city's homicide number up from 113 on Thursday to 116 Friday afternoon.
Police records indicate before Friday's shooting there had been four homicides in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Last year in total, St. Louis police recorded 199 homicides.
In 2020, when the city had its highest homicide rate in at least 50 years, 263 people were killed.