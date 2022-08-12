Two men shot and killed in Carondelet. 'Then he kind of backed up and stopped,' says one witness

These two deaths, plus another deadly shooting at Sweet Timez nightclub early Friday morning, brought the city's homicide number up from 113 on Thursday to 116 Friday afternoon.

Police records indicate before Friday's shooting there had been four homicides in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Last year in total, St. Louis police recorded 199 homicides.

In 2020, when the city had its highest homicide rate in at least 50 years, 263 people were killed.