Two men shot and killed in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood. 

Both were found shot multiple times just after 8:30 p.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Winnebago Street. 

No other details were available Friday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

