Two men shot and killed in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
Both were found shot multiple times just after 8:30 p.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Winnebago Street.
No other details were available Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
From staff reports
