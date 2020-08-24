Two men shot, critically injured blocks apart in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and critically injured in downtown St. Louis early Monday.
The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. Monday.
Police said both men had been hit multiple times. One was found near Ninth Street and Washington Avenue, and the other man was found near Lumiere Place Boulevard and Carr street.
Police didn't provide details about the shooting but said both men were injured in the same incident. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The double shooting comes days after St. Louis erected barricades along stretches of Washington Avenue to cut down on speeding and aggressive driving.
Crime has surged this summer in the Downtown neighborhood. Violent crime in downtown reached record or near-record levels in June and July, with 114 assaults happening in June. That’s higher than the last eight Junes in downtown combined.
Over the weekend downtown, a man was shot in knee, another man was robbed and a third person was carjacked in downtown St. Louis.
Some residents and property owners complain that what they perceive as lawlessness downtown is getting worse. Police say June and July were bad, fueled in part by civil unrest, but they see crime reaching a plateau and hope statistics for the full month of August are better.
