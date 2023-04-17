ST. LOUIS — Two men were found shot to death early Monday inside a car in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue, authorities said.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Police Department are handling the investigation.

The names and ages of the victims haven't been released.

Police found the men dead in the car after someone called about 5:15 a.m. Monday to report suspicious occupants in an auto. The scene was in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

St. Louis has had 41 homicides so far this year, compared with 49 the same time last year.