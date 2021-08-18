Two men shot downtown after security kicks woman out of Reign Restaurant

ST. LOUIS — A security guard for Reign Restaurant was one of two men shot early Wednesday after a woman who was kicked out of the bar returned with her boyfriend to confront security.

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were shot in the legs about 12:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of St. Charles Street, behind Reign. One of the victims worked security for Reign, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital and were stable.

St. Louis police officers were called to the downtown area for a disturbance near Reign, at 1122 Washington Avenue. About 100 people were standing in the street, blocking Washington Avenue, police said.

As officers tried to get the crowd to leave, they heard several gunshots coming from the area of North 11th and St. Charles streets. Shots hit the two men.

Earlier, security guards at Reign had escorted a woman out of the bar, and she returned with her boyfriend, said police Officer Michelle Woodling. The boyfriend argued with security guards and is the suspected gunman, Woodling said.

The woman and her boyfriend ran off. Police did not release a detailed description of him.